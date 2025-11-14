Louisville Report

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson | Game 10

The Tigers come to L&N Stadium to face the Cardinals on a short turnaround.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have suffered a heartbreaking loss this past weekend, but they don't have much time to refocus. Tonight, they'll play host Clemson on a short turnaround for yet another primetime weeknight matchup.

Louisville could not make winning plays when they absolutely had to in their last time out, eventually falling 29-26 in overtime to Cal to see their ACC and College Football Playoff hopes all but evaporate. QB Miller Moss went just 20-of-38 for 203 yards, and the Cardinals as a whole put up just 351 yards offense, while also giving up a season-worst 427 yards to the Golden Bears.

As for the Tigers, it has been far from the season that they envisioned having. Despite started the season as the No. 4 team in the the sport and being the preseason pick to win the ACC, Clemson opened up the season at 1-3, and head into their matchup with UofL at just 4-5. That being said, they were able to secure a win in their last time out, coming out with a 24-10 victory over Florida State

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Clemson Tigers (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC) Game Day Feed

