Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC)
- Kickoff: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Location: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- Weather Conditions: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- How To Watch: ESPN
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -3.0
- All-Time Series: Clemson Leads 8-1
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 33-21 on Nov. 2, 2024 (Memorial Stadium - Clemson, S.C.)
Game Notes
Louisville
- Louisville dropped its second overtime game of the season, falling 26-23 at home to California to fall to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. Quarterback Miller Moss completed 20-of-38 passes for 203 yards and an interception in the loss.
- Missing the injured Isaac Brown, Keyjuan Brown stepped in and registered his first career 100-yard rushing game with a career best 136 yards on 14 carries. It’s the fourth-straight 100-yard rushing performance by a running back.
- Entering the game allowing just 280.6 yards of total offense, California became the first team this year to record over 400 yards of total offense in a game. The Bears registered 427 of offense and averaged 5.8 yards per play. Cal threw for a season high 350 yards and a pair of touchdown throws.
- Wide receiver Chris Bell had six receptions for 49 yards to take his team-leading season receiving total to 792 yards. Bell became the 16th Louisville player to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, finishing the game with a career total of 2,041 yards, ranking 13th on the Louisville career list. He leads the team with 62 receptions and has caught at least four passes in all nine games this season.
- Placekicker Cooper Ranvier made a career-high 4-of-4 field goals, connecting from 30, 49, 39, and 49 yards and tying the school record for field goals made in a game. Ranvier improved his career field goal total to 15-of-17, which moves him into a tie for ninth on the school single season list. The Lexington, Ky., native made 2-of-2 extra points to remain perfect in his career on 31 attempts.
- Cooper Ranvier has made five-straight field goals after missing a 52-yarder against Boston College.
- Keyjuan Brown is averaging 108.3 yards rushing over the last three games after his 136-yard performance against California.
- Wide receiver Chris Bell has caught at least four passes in each of his last 10 games dating back to last season.
- Linebacker TJ Quinn has recorded 30 tackles in his last three contests, including double digits on two of the last three games.
- The University of Louisville football team earned its first-ever program win over Clemson last season, defeating the 11th-ranked Tigers, 33-21 last season in Death Valley. It was the first win in nine tries against the Tigers.
- Since taking over the program in 2023, head coach Jeff Brohm has enjoyed tremendous success in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Brohm’s teams are an impressive 16-6 in league play since he took over the reins of the Louisville program. Brohm’s teams have gone 7-1 (2023), 5 3 (2024) and 4-1 (2025). The Cardinals are looking to start 5-2 for the first time. The Cards were 4-3 after seven games a year ago.
- The Cardinals have been one of the most consistent offensive teams in the nation over the last 25 seasons. Since 2000, the Cardinals are one of eight programs to score in every game spanning 323 contests.
Clemson
- After a 1-3 start to the season in August and September, Clemson is 3-2 in October and November thanks in part to a resurgent offense. Entering its first game of October, Clemson ranked 116th in the nation in scoring offense at 19.8 points per game. Clemson has averaged 34.4 points per game in its five games since, tied for the 19th-best mark in the nation since Oct. 1. Clemson also ranks 19th in the nation in that span in yards per game (444.6).
- Friday will be Clemson’s final game of ACC regular season play in 2025. Clemson is 45-25-2 in conference finales since the ACC’s inception in 1953.
- Clemson is 33-26-5 all-time in games played on Friday. Friday games were a far more common occurrence in the early decades of Clemson football, as the Tigers played 48 of their 64 all-time Friday games to date in their first 60 years of existence
- Clemson has had 36 previous opportunities to avenge its most recent loss against an opponent, going 24-12 in those contests.
- Clemson is attempting to avoid being beaten by the same team in back-to-back years for the first time since Florida State did so across a three-year span from 2012-14.
- Clemson (3-4 in ACC play) is attempting to finish .500 or better in conference play for the 27th consecutive season. Clemson's current 26-year streak entered 2025 tied with Boise State for the longest active streak in the country and the fourth-longest streak in the FBS since 1966.
- Clemson is entering the game having scored at least one rushing touchdown in a national-best-tying 93 of its 105 games since the start of the 2018 season. Clemson has also rushed for multiple touchdowns in a national-best 75 games in that span.
- Clemson is attempting to play back-to-back turnover-free games for the first time since October 2024 at Wake Forest and Florida State.
- Linebacker Sammy Brown is attempting to record a sack in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Kicker Nolan Hauser is entering the game having made eight consecutive field goal attempts.
- Defensive end Will Heldt (5.0) is entering the game tied with his single-season career high in sacks (5.0 at Purdue in 2024).
- Safety Ricardo Jones is attempting to record an interception in back-to-back games for the second time this season.
- Quarterback Cade Klubnik (23-13) is attempting to tie Nealon Greene (24-16) for the sixth-most career wins by a Clemson starting quarterback since World War II.
- Offensive lineman Blake Miller (50) is starting his 51st consecutive game to extend his school record for consecutive starts by a non-specialist. Miller has started all 50 games played by Clemson since his arrival as a true freshman in 2022.
- Defensive end T.J. Parker (18.5 sacks) needs two sacks to match Chester McGlockton (20.5 from 1989-91) for the 10th-most career sacks in Clemson history
- Running back Adam Randall is entering the week as one of only six FBS players in the FBS with at least six rushing touchdowns and at least three receiving touchdowns.
- Cornerback Avieon Terrell (six) is needing one forced fumble to take sole possession of the Clemson record for career forced fumbles by a defensive back.
- Wide receiver Antonio Williams (19) is attempting to become the eighth player in Clemson history to record 20 career touchdown receptions.
Depth Charts
Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Clemson
Comparison
See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
Uniform Report
Louisville will be wearing and black, while Clemson has yet to announce their uniform combination.
Additional Coverage
- Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Cal
- Jeff Brohm Calls Out Louisville's Toughness Following Overtime Loss to Cal
- ACC Power Rankings: 2025 Week 12
- Watch: Jeff Brohm, Mark Hagen, Jordan Guerad and Keyjuan Brown Preview Clemson
- Brohm on QB Situation: 'There's Always a Plan to Help Us Win'
- Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 12
- Updated Redshirt Tracker Through Nine Games
- Louisville CFB26 Preview: Game 10 vs. Clemson
- Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Rubbing the Rock's Zach Lentz
- Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Clemson
- Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Clemson
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky