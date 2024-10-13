Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Virginia 20
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able snap a two-game losing skid in their first ACC game away from home, mounting a fourth quarter comeback to win 24-20 at Virginia.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 8-5 vs. Virginia, including 3-4 in Charlottesville.
- The Cards beat Virginia for the second year in a row after trailing in the fourth quarter.
- Louisville wins for the third time under Jeff Brohm when it has a fourth-quarter deficit.
- Louisville wins on a natural grass field for the seventh time in its last 10 tries.
- Louisville wins for the fifth time in eight games under Brohm when allowing more total offense than it gains.
- Louisville maintains its streak of allowing no third-quarter touchdowns this season.
- Louisville has outscored its opponents 59-12 in the third quarter this year.
- Louisville climbs to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, both marks last achieved in 2019.
- Brohm improves to 14-6 at Louisville and 80-50 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 18-of-31 passing for 231 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Shough completed passes of 45 and 61 yards, giving him 9 passes of at least 40 yards this season. Shough completed passes to eight different receivers.
- RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 20 carries for 146 yards and 2 TDs. Brown has 508 yards rushing this season, the third highest total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015 and John Brewer who had 573 yards in 1948. Brown is the second true freshman in Louisville history to have three 100-yard rushing games, joining Lamar Jackson who had five 100-yard rushing games as a quarterback in 2015.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led Louisville receivers with 5 receptions for 83 yards. Brooks caught a 61-yard pass for his fourth reception of at least 40 yards this season and second of at least 60 yards.
- TE Jamari Johnson had 2 receptions for 19 yards, including a 5-yard TD catch for the final score of the game and the first TD of his freshman season.
- DB Tamarion McDonald led Louisville with 9 tackles, including 7 solo stops.
- DL Ashton Gillotte had 3 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 quarterback hurries. Gillotte moves into a tie with Marcus Smith for 7th on the Louisville career sack list with 24. Gillotte moves into a tie with Smith for 8th on the Louisville career TFL list with 33. Gillotte moves up to 6th on the Louisville career QBH list with 17.
- DL Adonijah Green had 3 solo tackles, including the first sack of his career.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 58th game, sixth most on the Louisville career list, and had 5 tackles, including 4 solo tackles and his first sack of the season to take his career sack total to 7.5.
