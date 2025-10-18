Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Miami 21

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
MIAMI - The Louisville football program was able to pull off their biggest road upset in program history, knocking No. 2 Miami 24-21 on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
Louisville improves to 6-12-1 vs. Miami, including 2-6-1 in Miami and 2-1 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Louisville secures a road win vs. an AP Top 10 team for the first time in program history.
No. 2 Miami is tied for the highest ranked opponent Louisville has defeated, matching No. 2 Florida State in 2016.
Louisville ends Miami's 10-game winning streak which began following Louisville's 2023 win in Miami.
Louisville successfully executes a fake field goal for the first time since a win at NC State in 2019, gaining a first down to set up the Cards' first touchdown.
Louisville holds Miami to 63 yards rushing, the sixth lowest output by a ranked opponent in program history.
Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 20 games.
Louisville intercepts four passes for the first time since doing so in a win vs. Wake Forest in 2022.
Jeff Brohm moves to 24-9 at Louisville and 90-53 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Miller Moss was 23-of-37 passing for 248 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with his fourth rushing TD of the season.
RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 15 carries for 113 yards to go with two receptions for 6 yards. Brown had the eighth 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown is the first 100-yard rusher Miami has allowed this year.
WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 136 yards on 9 receptions, including 35-yard and 36-yard TDs to take his career total to 12. Bell had the fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Bell is the first Louisville player with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Tutu Atwell had four in a row in 2019.
LB Antonio Watts had his third interception of the season to go with 3 tackles and a tackle for loss.
CB Jabari Mack had his second interception of the season to go with 3 tackles and a pass breakup.
DB JoJo Evans Jr. had his first interception at Louisville and the fourth of his college career to go with 4 tackles, a shared tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
LB T.J. Capers had his second career interception to stop Miami's final drive and seal Louisville's win, adding 3 tackles.
LB T.J. Quinn led Louisville tacklers with 6 stops, a shared tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
K Cooper Ranvier made a 48-yard field goal to improve to 10 of 11 in his career and added three extra points to remain perfect in 20 tries.
Gallery:
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) celebrates with teammates after an extra point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts on the field against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J.C.apers (11) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J. Quinn (34) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Kalib Perry (12) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) scores a two point conversion against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals cornerback Justin Agu (13) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals safety Blake Ruffin (29) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Cameron White (38) celebrates with defensive back Jojo Evans Jr. (27) after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Jaxon Panariello (37) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks on after the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Sam Navarro (Imagn Images)
(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
