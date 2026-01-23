LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Many assumed that Louisville football program's defense would be the weaker side of the ball heading into this past season, but as it turned out, it was the exact opposite.

The Cardinals wound up with, statistically, one of the best defenses in the ACC and the sport as a whole. Their 303.1 yards allowed per games would up being 16th in the FBS and second in the ACC (Miami), while their 21.2 points allowed was good for 38th nationally.

On top of retaining some keep pieces, head coach Jeff Brohm has used the portal to bolster their defense heading into 2026. Out of their 30 portal pickups so far in the cycle, 14 of them have been defensive pickups. As you can imagine, a large portion of these newcomers are going to take on large roles right out of the gates.

Here is what to expect from Louisville's defensive transfer pickups for next season, sorted by position group:

Interior Defensive Line

Additions: Joshua Donald (Houston), Demeco Kennedy (Purdue), Daylen Russell (Miami), Tommy Ziesmer (Eastern Kentucky)

Louisville's defensive tackle portal haul is going to get a lot of run in 2026, mainly because of the roster turnover at the position. Starting tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga both graduated, plus their backups in Denzel Lowry and Jerry Lawson are gone as well.

Just how good this unit will be is the primary question. Donald has shown good things in the past, but didn't play this past season. Ziesler is coming off of a good season at EKU but how will the translate at the FBS level Kennedy has some early experience but for a bad Purdue team, and Russell does have a somewhat high ceiling - albeit with not many reps so far.

Bailey Abercrombie and Dillon Smith are the only returning scholarship interior D-linemen, and both were true freshmen this season. The transfer guys will be asked to do most of the work in the middle, but will it all come together?

Defensive End

Additions: Jacob Smith (Kentucky), Jerod Smith II (Kentucky), Tyler Thompson (North Carolina)

While the middle of the defensive line does have some questions, the edges for the Cardinals is a giant exclamation mark.

Thompson was one of the most underrated defenders in the entire ACC this past season, and landing him was a massive win. The Smith twins are high upside guys due to their blue chip background, and Jerod has started to put it together on the field. In fact, he's someone that could move to the interior considering his already bulky frame.

Oh, and by the way, star defensive end Clev Lubin is running it back. As is key rotational edge A.J. Green. Micah Carter and Eric Hazzard are returning as well. Between the transfers and returners, the defensive end spot is in an extremely good place, and it could be one of the best collections of edges in the ACC.

Linebacker

Additions: Benjamin Perry (UCLA)

Linebacker is the one spot where Louisville did not end up having to hit hard, and that's with T.J. Quinn graduating.

Despite injuries hampering him this past season, standout inside backer Stanquan Clark is coming back. As is X-Factor Antonio Watts at the STAR position. T.J. Capers had a breakout 2025 campaign as a key rotational piece, Trent Carter has shown good things in the spring and fall, and the staff really likes freshmen Caleb Matelau and Cam White.

What they did need was some depth at that STAR position. Fortunately, Perry - who spent one season at UCLA before playing his first four years as a Cardinal - is returning home to finish his collegiate career. For a backup, he's a good option considering he had scheme knowledge and has shown playmaking capabilities in the past before Watts jumped him on the depth chart.

Cornerback

Additions: Brycen Scott (Elon), D.J. Waller (Kentucky), Santana Wilson (Texas)

You guessed it, cornerback is going to be another position that looks very different in 2026, as they return just one player who logged any stats in 2025. Fortunately, that one player is Tayon Holloway, who was their best corner this season.

The three transfer additions all have upside, but also have questions. Scott was great for Elon, but it remains to be seen how he will fair in the ACC. Waller has been good when available, but has some health concerns. Wilson has a high ceiling, but just hasn't seen a lot of playing time.

In theory, Louisville's cornerback two-deep has a chance to be as surprisingly good as they were this past season. It also has a chance to leave some to be desired.

Safety

Additions: Travaris Banks (Ole Miss), Kaleb Beasley (Tennessee), Koen Entringer (Iowa)

Louisville heads into their 2026 season with some questions at the safety spot, but one player here certainly will carry the load for the rest of the room.

Entringer was one of the better defensive backs in the Big Ten this past season, and the strong safety will head into the 2026 season as one of the top defensive players on the team overall. The free safety is a little bit in flux. Banks and Beasley do have SEC experience, but have produced varying results. Perhaps a change of scenery will help them take a step forward in terms of consistency.

(Photo of Koen Entringer: Nirmalendu Majumdar / Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

