How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Washington Huskies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Washington in the Sun Bowl.
Led by second-year head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville finished the 2024 regular season at 8-4, while going 5-3 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 12 players named to the 2024 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks earning a First-Team nod, and running back Isaac Brown being named the Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year.
As for the Huskies, one season removed from being the national runner-up, they went 6-6 during the 2024 regular season, including 4-5 in the Big Ten during their first season in the the conference. Led by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Washington went a perfect 6-0 at home, but were 0-6 away from Husky Stadium.
This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Washington, though the Cardinals do have some experience vs. legacy members of the Pac-12 with 10 prior matchups. They're 2-1 vs. Arizona State, 1-1 vs. Oregon State, 0-1 vs. USC and 0-4 vs. Utah.
Sun Bowl | Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 ACC) vs. Washington Huskies (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
- TV: CBS - Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 5; Dish: 32; DirecTV: 32
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Mark Redman: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky