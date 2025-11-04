How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cal Golden Bears
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to L&N Stadium after having to fight back for a victory at Virginia Tech, the Louisville football program is welcoming one of the two West Coast ACC teams to the Derby City, with Cal making the trek from Berkeley to take on the Cards.
This past weekend, Louisville had to pull themselves out of another hole. Trailing 16-7 at halftime, the Cardinals scored three unanswered touchdowns to escape Lane Stadium with a 28-16 win. UofL ran for 231 yards, while holding VT to just 240 yards of offense.
As for the Golden Bears, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season up to their point. Cal started the year at 3-0, including getting a win against Minnesota, but have dropped four of their last six since then. They most recently fell 31-21 to Virginia, getting out-gained 456 yards to 263 - including only eight rushing yards.
This will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs, though the Cardinals do have some experience vs. legacy members of the Pac-12 with 11 prior matchups. Louisville is 4-7 against the 12 former members of the Pac-12, most recently earning a 35-34 win over Washington in the 2024 Sun Bowl.
Cal Golden Bears (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Stormy Buonantomy (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
