Louisville RB Isaac Brown 'Might Be Out For a Little While'
BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Louisville football program might have escaped Blacksburg with a comeback over Virginia Tech, but they might have suffered a massive injury in the process.
Head coach Jeff Brohm revealed after the Cardinals' victory win over the Hokies that star running back Isaac Brown "might be out for a little while" after suffering a leg injury late in the contest.
"He might be out for a little while," Brohm said. "Unfortunately, he hurt his leg there, and we're anticipating him being out for a while."
With 5:47 left in the game, Brown was running towards the sideline trying to get out of bounds when he suffered an apparent non-contact right leg injury. He stumbled and briefly laid on the ground on Virginia Tech's sideline, and was able to walk back towards Louisville's sideline on his own power - although extremely gingerly and favoring his hamstring area.
Brown exited the game with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, posting his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Louisville eventually won 28-16, overcoming a 16-7 halftime deficit.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has been hampered by injuries at times so far this season, but has still been productive. Playing in all eight games, he has ran for 778 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries, and caught 11 passes for 4.2 yards. His 8.7 yards per carry entering the VT matchup was the best in the FBS among players with at least 50 rushing attempts this season.
The Homestead, Fla. native is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts last season, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades last season. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Louisville will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 8, returning home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Golden Bears is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)
