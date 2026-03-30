Elite Local '27 WR Ja'Hyde Brown Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ja'Hyde Brown might have had a brief commitment elsewhere, but the Louisville football program is making sure that he doesn't leave the city.

The four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2027, who is a Derby City native that plays at Christian Academy, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

While Brown has been a top target of Louisville's for a long time, he gave his initial commitment to Indiana back on Jan. 10 during the Navy All-American Bowl. But that didn't stop head coach Jeff Brohm, recruiting director Vince Marrow and the Cardinals from continuing to recruit him. Brown even took an unofficial visit during the men's basketball program's home finale against Syracuse back on Mar. 3, and multiple visits to the start of spring practice.

Louisville also had to briefly fight off Kentucky, with Brown taking an unofficial visit to the Wildcats during the weekend prior to his decommitment from the Hoosiers on Mar. 12. Brown also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others.

The 5-foot-10, 186-pound wide receiver is an elite prospect, ranking as high as the No. 5 player in the state of Kentucky and the 292nd-ranked player in the 2027 cycle, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 2 player in the city of Louisville (behind only fellow UofL commit Trinity WR Allen Evans), the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 409 prospect in the nation.

There's a reason why Brown is so highly regarded, as he put up video game numbers during his junior season at Christian Academy. He led the state with 98 receptions, logging 1,556 yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns as a result. He helped the Centurions go a perfect 15-0, winning their fourth-straight Class 3A state championship.

Brown joins a Louisville recruiting class that is on pace to be the best in school history. The Cardinals' Class of 2027 now sports nine commitments with him in the fold, and it ranks as the top class in the ACC and No. 8 class in the nation. Five of their commitments, including Brown, are regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

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(Photo of Ja'Hyde Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)