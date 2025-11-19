Louisville '26 Commit Jayden McGregory Flips to Missouri
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2026 prospect committed to the Louisville football program is opting to go elsewhere, and this time it's one of their top players in the cycle.
Jayden McGregory, a four-star two-way prospect hailing from Des Moines (Ia.) Valley who had been committed to the Cardinals since the summer, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal commitment to Missouri.
McGregory is the second 2026 prospect in the last four days to flip from Louisville, joining Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar, who flipped to Ohio State on Sunday.
McGregory had previously been committed to UofL since July 7, choosing them primarily over Missouri, Kansas and Minnesota. He also held offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and others.
Losing out on the 6-foot-2, 195-pound two-way player, without question, is a big hit to Louisville's recruiting class. McGregory is a four-star prospect in two of the three major recruiting services, with the 247Sports Composite ranking him as the 370th-ranked recruit in the nation.
He was the fourth-highest commitment for Louisville in the 2026 cycle, behind only offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland, cornerback Jaydin Broadnax and tight end Julius Miles. McGregory is also the eighth Class of 2026 prospect to decommit from the Cardinals.
Despite the pair of recent decommitments, Louisville still holds 21 commitments in their Class of 2026. It's a class that ranks No. 31 in the nation, according to 247Sports. The three-day early signing period for football is two weeks away, starting on Monday, Dec. 3.
(Photo of Jayden McGregory via University of Louisville Athletics)
