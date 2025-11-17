Louisville '26 Commit Nick Lautar Flips to Ohio State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking a loss on the field this past weekend, the Louisville football program has now taken one out of the recruiting trail.
Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar, who had been committed to the Cardinals since the summer, announced Sunday that he has flipped his verbal commitment to Ohio State. This decision comes less than 24 hours after receiving an offer from the Buckeyes on Saturday night.
Lautar originally committed to Louisville back on June 1 on the heels of taking an official visit to campus. He also holds scholarship offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pitt, Wisconsin and others.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Ohio, as well as the No. 20 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 924 prospect in the entire 2026 cycle.
Despite Lautar's decommitment, Louisville still holds 22 commitments in their Class of 2026. It's a class that ranks No. 31 in the nation, according to 247Sports. The three-day early signing period for football is less than a month away, starting on Monday, Dec. 3.
(Photo of Nick Lautar via Instagram)
