Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Gives Spring Ball Update, Discusses Contract Negotiations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring practice for the Louisville football program is entering the final furlong. Four weeks worth of practice sessions are now in the books, and the Cardinals are heading into the final week of spring ball, culminating with the annual spring game on Friday, Apr. 17.

There's been both ups and downs during spring ball for the Cards up to this point, but from head coach Jeff Brohm's standpoint, overall, he's liked what he has seen.

"I think we've had a good spring to this point. I think we all know we got new faces, but that's why we're here to work with them every day. To help them get acclimated to our system, the speed of practice, what we want to get done. I think we're getting really good effort and are going in the right direction.

"A couple of injuries happened here and there that we got to keep an eye on, but for the most part, I think we're winding down. We got to take advantage of one more week. Once again, have the best combination of drill work, individual work and then team work together trying to make plays and staying off the ground. So I think, right now, it's going in the right direction."

Brohm also briefly touched upon the ongoing contract negotiations with athletic director Josh Heird. Like Heird did earlier in the day, Brohm maintained that he and his AD have a good relationship despite reports to the contrary.

"I think we have a good relationship," he said. "Like everything, we're trying to find a way to have success at the highest level. We want to give our opinions, we want to express how we feel, and proceed forward.

"Without question, we have a good relationship. I think in order to win at the highest level, from the president, athletic director, the Board of Trustees, head coach on down, you've got to be aligned and working together all for the same common goal. I feel like we're doing that."

On Thursday, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed spring ball up to this point, the contract negotiations, and more.

Below is the video from their press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)