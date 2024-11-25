Louisville Loses Commitment from '25 WR Jordan Allen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's string of decommitments in the Class of 2025 presses onward.
Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen, one of Louisville's longest tenured commitments in the cycle, announced Monday that he is backing off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and flipping to Georgia Tech. He had previously been committed since mid-April.
Allen is now the third 2025 prospect to decommit from Louisville in the past two weeks, joining Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr. and West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown. The Cardinals have seen six total prospects in the Class of 2025 back off of their verbal pledge to UofL.
Losing a talent such as Allen is certainly not a great development for Louisville. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster ranks as high as the No. 39 wide receiver in the cycle and 78th-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 777 recruit in the Class of 2025.
So far during his senior year at Buford, Allen has caught 31 passes for 771 yards and five touchdowns. A dual-sport athlete who also participates in track and field, he posted a 10.98 time in the 100-meter dash and a 22.59 in the 200-meter dash as a sophomore.
Following Allen's decommitment, Louisville is down to a 10-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Jordan Allen: Laney Willits via AccessWDUN)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X