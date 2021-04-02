FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Class of 2022 CB Jordan Allen Lists Louisville in Top 6

The First-Team All-State defensive back from Louisiana includes the Cardinals in his top schools.
(Photo of Jordan Allen: Scott Clause - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisville football program continues to inch closer and closer to landing their first verbal pledge in the Class of 2022.

Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy cornerback Jordan Allen announced his top six schools Friday afternoon, with the Cardinals making the cut. Several college football blue bloods are also in the running, as Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State and Ole Miss also made the cut. Over the course of his recruitment, he has received 41 total scholarship offers.

The 6-foot, 182-pound prospect is a consensus top 40 defensive back in the class, and top 25 player in the state of Louisiana. He ranks as the No. 464 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for the Knights, Allen stepped up big time following the injury to teammate and LSU signee cornerback Sage Ryan. He hauled in five interceptions, was named All-State by MaxPreps, which called him "one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the country". He has helped LCA win three straight state championships.

Over the last two days, several '22 prospects have listed the Louisville among their top schools. Running back Jaylon Glover and defensive tackle Felix Hixon did so on Thursday, with twin brothers Destin & Keaten Wade and defensive end Popeye Williams also doing so on Friday.

You can view Jordan Allen's junior year highlights here.

