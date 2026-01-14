Report: Louisville OL Jordan Church Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A projected starter for the Louisville football program next season is opting to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

Offensive lineman Jordan Church has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Church is one of 25 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have gained all their losses back, as they have secured 26 transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound right guard put together a good campaign this past season. Playing in all 13 games while starting four, he allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures across 286 pass blocking snaps and 514 total blocking snaps overall.

Church joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Florida Atlantic, where he spent the first two years of his collegiate career. After redshirting his true freshman campaign, he was elevated to starter in 2024, giving up just three sacks and 15 total pressures in 404 pass block snaps and 739 blocking snaps overall.

Church was previously committed to the Cardinals out of high school, but backed off that verbal pledge just days before head coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati. The Bradenton, Fla. native eventually committed to FAU a couple weeks later.

While losing a guy like Church is certainly not ideal, Louisville is still in a good overall spot with the offensive line despite losing multiple starters. They're bringing in impact transfers in Johnnie Brown III, Eryx Daugherty, Cason Henry plus Anwar O'Neal, and are also bringing back Lance Robinson.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Jordan Church via University of Louisville Athletics)

