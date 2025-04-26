Purdue Transfer S Joseph Jefferson II Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is adding a player through the transfer portal that head coach Jeff Brohm is very familiar with.
Former Purdue safety Joseph Jefferson II has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Saturday. He had previously transferred to Western Michigan in the winter portal window before re-entering in the spring window.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back was a regular fixture of Purdue's secondary this past year. Appearing in all 12 games while making two starts, he logged 31 tackles plus two for a loss. 25 of his tackles came against Oregon State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, the latter two of which were starts.
The Indianapolis native played just one game during his true freshman campaign in 2022, Brohm's final year with the Boilermakers, then saw his role steadily increase in 2023. That year, he appeared in 11 games, mainly on special teams, logging his first two tackles of his collegiate career.
Jefferson is the fifth portal pickup for Louisville in the spring window. He joins NC State wide receiver Dacari Collins, San Jose State wide receiver TreyShun Hurry, New Mexico State defensive end Justin Beadles and Utah tight end C.J. Jacobsen.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 24 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Joseph Jefferson II: Alex Martin - Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky