Two-Way '27 ATH Josiah Pouncy Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2027, this time landing another bonafide playmaker.

Josiah Pouncy, a two-way player hailing from Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft, announced Saturday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He's the second 2027 prospect to commit to UofL today, joining Fort Myers (Fla.) South defensive lineman Cornelius Tims III.

Pouncy chose Louisville over held offers from Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee and others. He recently took a visit to campus last month, attending the Jan. 6 men's basketball game against Duke.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Pouncy is regarded as the No. 23 athlete in the 2027 cycle, per On3/Rivals' in house-rankings. He comes in as the No. 738 prospect overall by the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Playing primarily at linebacker, while also spending some time at wide receiver, Pouncy was an extremely prolific playmaker for Taft this past season as a junior. In just 12 games, he collected an astounding 186 total tackles (126 solo), 42 of which came for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception for a touchdown. He helped guide the Senators to an 11-1 record with an appearance in the OHSAA Region 16 semifinals.

Pouncy is the seventh 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals, joining a class that already ranked in the top-15 nationally. On top of Tims, Quarterback Jack Sorgi, wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr., tight end D’Angelo White, defensive lineman Sebastian Blue and cornerback Allen Evans are also in the fold.

