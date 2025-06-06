Louisville to Host Several '26 Prospects for Second June Recruiting Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last weekend, the Louisville football program took a big step forward in terms of recruiting in the Class of 2026. The Cardinals hosted nearly double digit prospects for official visits, with three targets pulling the trigger on commitments shortly afterwards.
Now, the Cardinals are in line to do it again.
For the weekend of June 6 - the second of four straight weekends where UofL will be hosting prospects - six recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to 247Sports.
Like last weekend, one of Louisville's visitors is one that has already given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. South Oldham (Ky.) Crestwood defensive lineman Sam Dawson, who has been committed since January, is set to make a return trip.
While no 247Sports Composite four-star prospects are visiting this weekend, Louisville is hosting three top-1000 recruits. This includes Lake Cormorant (Miss.) HS corner Raderrion Daniels, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS edge J.R. Hardrick and Seffner (Fla.) Armwood safety D'Montae Tims.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Raderrion Daniels
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Lake Cormorant (Miss.) HS
Top Offers: Illinois, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8744 (707th)
Sam Dawson
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8567 (1,125th)
Charlie Edgeworth
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: Florida, Kentucky, Syracuse, Purdue, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (1,099th)
J.R. Hardrick
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 231 pounds
School: South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Virginia, Wake Forest
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8689 (843rd)
Tristen Hill
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge
Top Offers: Duke, Jax State, Minnesota, NC State, USF
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
D'Montae Tims
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Top Offers: Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8639 (982nd)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Sam Dawson via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky