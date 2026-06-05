Louisville to Host Multiple '27 Prospects for Second June Recruiting Weekend
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now in the midst of official visit season for recruiting in the Class of 2027, and the Louisville football program is off to a good start here. They hosted 20 prospects last weekend, most of whom were previously committed to UofL, with one uncommitted visitor publicly pulling the trigger shortly afterwards.
Now, Louisville is gearing up for another round of official visits.
For the weekend of June 5 - the second of three straight weekends where the Cardinals will be hosting prospects - seven recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to 247Sports.
Last weekend, Louisville was able to get all but one of their previously committed 2027 prospects on campus. This weekend, the one who couldn't make it, West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West tight end Xavier Ratica, will be able to take his official visit.
The top-ranked prospect to be visiting this weekend is Seffner (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Theo Wilson. He was originally slated to visit North Carolina this weekend and then Louisville for the weekend of June 12, but moved up his visit to the Cardinals.
Another visitor is actually one who is committed elsewhere. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay cornerback Jemari Foreman, who has been committed to Florida State since last September, will be on campus this weekend.
Of the remaining four prospects visiting, the most noteworthy is Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic quarterback Dre'Mail Carothers. Since Jack Sorgi's decommitment back in March, Carothers has since emerged as Louisville's top quarterback target in the cycle.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Dre'Mail Carothers
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic
Top Offers: North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon State, South Florida, Troy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)
Jemari Foreman
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay
Top Offers: Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (610th)
Jyden German
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot
Top Offers: Minnesota, North Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)
C.J. Ohuabunwa
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
School: Norcross (Ga.)
Top Offers: Florida State, Georia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Xavier Ratica
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 247 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
Top Offers: Maryland, Michigan, Southern Miss, Washington State, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (1,301st)
Keontay Toomer
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis
Top Offers: Illinois, Missouri, Purdue, Pitt, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)
Theo Wilson
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Indiana
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8876 (487th)
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(Photo of Xavier Ratica via Twitter/X)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic