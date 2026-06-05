Louisville to Host Multiple '27 Prospects for Second June Recruiting Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now in the midst of official visit season for recruiting in the Class of 2027, and the Louisville football program is off to a good start here. They hosted 20 prospects last weekend, most of whom were previously committed to UofL, with one uncommitted visitor publicly pulling the trigger shortly afterwards.

Now, Louisville is gearing up for another round of official visits.

For the weekend of June 5 - the second of three straight weekends where the Cardinals will be hosting prospects - seven recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to 247Sports.

Last weekend, Louisville was able to get all but one of their previously committed 2027 prospects on campus. This weekend, the one who couldn't make it, West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West tight end Xavier Ratica, will be able to take his official visit.

The top-ranked prospect to be visiting this weekend is Seffner (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Theo Wilson. He was originally slated to visit North Carolina this weekend and then Louisville for the weekend of June 12, but moved up his visit to the Cardinals.

Another visitor is actually one who is committed elsewhere. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay cornerback Jemari Foreman, who has been committed to Florida State since last September, will be on campus this weekend.

Of the remaining four prospects visiting, the most noteworthy is Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic quarterback Dre'Mail Carothers. Since Jack Sorgi's decommitment back in March, Carothers has since emerged as Louisville's top quarterback target in the cycle.

Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Dre'Mail Carothers

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

School: Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic

Top Offers: North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon State, South Florida, Troy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)

Jemari Foreman

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay

Top Offers: Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (610th)

Jyden German

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot

Top Offers: Minnesota, North Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)

C.J. Ohuabunwa

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

School: Norcross (Ga.)

Top Offers: Florida State, Georia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Xavier Ratica

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 247 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

Top Offers: Maryland, Michigan, Southern Miss, Washington State, Western Kentucky

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (1,301st)

Keontay Toomer

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis

Top Offers: Illinois, Missouri, Purdue, Pitt, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (855th)

Theo Wilson

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Indiana

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8876 (487th)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Xavier Ratica via Twitter/X)