New Mexico State Transfer DE Justin Beadles Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their first spring transfer commitment on the defensive side of the ball.
Former New Mexico State defensive end Justin Beadles has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Wednesday. He is coming off of a visit to campus that took place earlier in the week.
Beadles is the third portal pickups for UofL in the spring window, joining NC State wide receiver Dacari Collins and San Jose State wide receiver TreyShun Hurry.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher put together a respectable senior campaign for the Aggies this past season. Playing in all 12 games with one start, Beadles collected 20 tackles (10 solo), along with four for loss and half a sack.
The Tyrone, Ga. native started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, but only spent the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Hokies, then went on to spend three years at Houston. During this four-year span, he saw minimal on-field time, logging just two tackles, one for loss and a sack in 10 games.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 22 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
