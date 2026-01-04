Report: Louisville DE Justin Beadles to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive end Justin Beadles plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Beadles is one of 22 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals are starting to gain their losses via the portal, landing a pair of transfer commitments this past Saturday.

The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher originally joined the Cardinals as a transfer from New Mexico State last offseason, and was a rotational piece on their defensive line this past season. Playing in all 13 games, he totaled 12 tackles plus a sack against Virginia.

In the previous season with the Aggies, Beadles put together a respectable 2024 campaign. Playing in all 12 games with one start, he collected 20 tackles (10 solo), along with four for loss and half a sack.

The Tyrone, Ga. native started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, but only spent the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Hokies, then went on to spend three years at Houston. During this four-year span, he saw minimal on-field time, logging just two tackles, one for loss and a sack in 10 games.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

