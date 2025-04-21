Report: New Mexico State DE Justin Beadles to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More potential transfer portal additions are slowly making their way onto the Louisville football program's radar.
Former New Mexico State defensive end Justin Beadles will be taking a visit to the Cardinals this week, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Beadles is the third transfer to schedule a visit to UofL, following Utah tight end C.J. Jacobsen and San Jose State wide receiver TreyShun Hurry. The Cardinals have already landed one spring portal commitment in NC State wideout Damari Collins.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher put together a respectable senior campaign for the Aggies this past season. Playing in all 12 games with one start, Beadles collected 20 tackles (10 solo), along with four for loss and half a sack.
The Tyrone, Ga. native started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, but only spent the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Hokies, then went on to spend three years at Houston. During this four-year span, he saw minimal on-field time, logging just two tackles, one for loss and a sack in 10 games.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, including one in the spring transfer window, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories (change to H3, add group of links after)
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky