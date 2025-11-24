Local '26 LB Karsten Busch Decommits from Louisville
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2026 prospect is opting to renege on their commitment to the Louisville football program, and this time it's one of the top prospects in the city.
Linebacker Karsten Busch, who plays roughly two miles away from UofL's campus at St. Xavier, announced Monday that he has back off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
"I’m extremely proud to be born and raised from Louisville, Kentucky," Busch wrote on Twitter/X. "I want to thank the University of Louisville for recruiting me especially Coach Brohm, Coach Ivey and Coach Marrow. After further conversation with my family I am decommiting from the University of Louisville."
Busch was one of Louisville's longest-tenured commitments in the 2026 cycle, originally committing back on Mar. 7. He had even announced late last month in a since-deleted tweet that he would be shutting down his recruitment and signing with the Cardinals during the upcoming early signing period.
He is the third 2026 prospect in the last eight days to decommit from Louisville. Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar flipped to Ohio State on Nov. 16, while Des Moines (Iowa) Valley safety Jayden McGregory flipped to Missouri this past Wednesday.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Karsten Busch via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky