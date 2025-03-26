Louisville '26 RB Target Kaydin Jones Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been on a hot streak in the Class of 2026 as of late, but they will not be batting 1.000.
Jenks (Okla.) HS prospect Kaydin "K.D." Jones, one of the top running backs in the nation and a top target of the Cardinals, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Oklahoma State. He also held offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound all-purpose back ranks as high as the No. 7 running back in the nation, per Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 393rd-ranked recruit in the cycle.
Jones put together an electrifying junior campaign for Jenks this past season. He ran for 1,476 yards and 17 touchdowns on 229 carries, and logged 24 catches for 256 yards and four scores. During his three seasons for Jenks, he has rushed for 3,998 yards and 43 touchdowns.
While losing out on a prospect of Jones' caliber certainly stings, Louisville is already in good shape at running back in the class. Earlier this month, the Cardinals landed four-star Owensboro (Ky.) HS prospect Evan Hampton, who's also the No. 1 player in the state. UofL is also in a good spot for Jackson (Tenn.) University School prospect Lekhy Thompkins.
Louisville currently sports an 11-man recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, which ranks as high as the No. 9 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Kaydin Jones: Nathan J. Fish - The Oklahoman / USA TODAY Network)
