Louisville Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 5, Class of 2026 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2026 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Like the first three cycles under head coach Jeff Brohm, this cycles's crop of newcomers is expected to be a healthy mix of high school prospects and Division I transfers. When everything is said and done, Louisville is expected to sign all of their scholarship high school commitments during the Early Signing Period - and could add additional prospects to their current 19-man class.

Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Early Signing Period Start:

This will be updated once Louisville officially signs a 2026 prospect.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees:

Offense

This will be updated once Louisville officially signs a 2026 prospect.

Defense

This will be updated once Louisville officially signs a 2026 prospect.

Player-by-Player Breakdown:

This will be updated once Louisville officially signs a 2026 prospect.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Louisville helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky