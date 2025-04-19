Louisville Report

Louisville OL Makhete Gueye Enters Transfer Portal

Gueye has been with the Cardinals for the last three seasons.

Matthew McGavic

A football sporting the Louisville Cardinals logo
A football sporting the Louisville Cardinals logo / Matt McGavic - Louisville Report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Makhete Gueye has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Friday on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound left guard/tackle spent three seasons with the Cardinals, but almost never saw the field. He didn't see his first in-game action until this past year, playing a combined 10 blocking snaps across the Austin Peay, Jax State and Kentucky games.

Originally born in Senegal, Gueye moved to the United States in 2019, but did not start playing football until his senior season at Venice (Fla.) HS. He was regarded as the No 1,971 prospect in the Class of 2022, committing to then-head coach Scott Satterfield during 2021 Early Signing Period

Gueye is the sixth Louisville player to enter the portal following the conclusion of the Cardinals' spring practice. He joins fellow offensive lineman Austin Collins, wide receiver JoJo Stone, defensive linemen Saadiq Clements and William Spencer, plus linebacker Darius Thomas.

While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, including one in the spring transfer window, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.

Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.

(Photo via Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

