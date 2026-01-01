Report: Louisville QB Mason Mims to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another signal caller for the Louisville football program is deciding to move on.

True freshman quarterback Mason Mims plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Mims is now the third quarterback for the Cardinals to declare that they will hit the portal, joining Deuce Adams and Brady Allen. With Miller Moss also graduating, the only scholarship quarterback that is currently on the roster for next season is true freshman Briggs Cherry.

He is also the 19th scholarship player overall for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

Mims' departure into the portal, and the roster movement at the position as a whole, does not come as a surprise. Louisville has made it known that they are in market for a big name quarterback in the portal, and they have been reportedly tied to guys such as Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Florida's D.J. Lagway, TCU's Josh Hoover.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback redshirted his first year at the collegiate level, and did not play a single game during his true freshman campaign. Mims was Louisville's first commitment in the Class of 2025, committing all the way back on Nov. 24, 2023.

The Oxford, Ala. native was regarded as the No. 728 prospect in Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite. He chose Louisville over held offers from Mississippi State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others. During his high school career at Oxford, he completed 71.9 percent of his pass attempts, throwing for 8,405 yards and 89 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Mason Mims via University of Louisville Athletics)

