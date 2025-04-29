Louisville OL Michael Gonzalez, DL Dezmond Tell Earn Rookie Minicamp Invitations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more former members of the Louisville football program have earned the chance to earn a roster spot.
After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive guard Michael Gonzalez and defensive tackle Dezmond Tell have both received invitations to rookie minicamp in May, the program announced Monday. Gonzalez was invited by the Atlanta Falcons, while Dezmond Tell was invited by the Indianapolis Colts.
Competing in rookie minicamp will give them the opportunity to potentially sign as an undrafted free agent. Cornerback Corey Thornton tight end Mark Redman and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks have already inked UDFA deals, while defensive tackle Thor Griffith and fullback Duane Martin also received a minicamp invite. Three Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
Gonzalez put together his best season at the collegiate level as a senior. Starting all 13 games at left guard, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman allowed no sacks and just 17 total pressures across 457 pass block snaps and 815 blocking snaps overall. He earned all All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.
The Indian Trail, N.C. native broke the rotation early as a freshman, becoming a multi-year starter soon afterwards. In 2,919 total blocking snaps across 52 games and 34 starts, Gonzalez allowed just four sacks - including none in his final two years - and just 55 total pressures.
As for Tell, he has been a fixture of Louisville's defensive line for the last few seasons. This past year, the 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive tackle started 12 games, logging 28 total tackles (14 solo), five for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Stockbridge, Ga. native got regular run on the defensive line during his first two seasons in college, then became a three-year starter. Making 59 appearances with 42 starts, Tell finished his collegiate career with 88 tackle (37 solo), 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
