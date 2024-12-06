Report: Former USC QB Miller Moss to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A big time transfer portal target for the Louisville football program is reportedly set to visit campus.
Former USC quarterback Miller Moss is "lining up visits" to both Louisville and Missouri next week, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Moss announced this past Monday that he would enter the portal, with the Cardinals and Tigers, along with Michigan and Auburn, quickly emerging as his top destination.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of USC's 2024 season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
However, he struggled at times during the month of October. In his final five starts with the Trojans, he completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions.
Following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the year.
Moss rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns to one interception.
Moss is the second known transfer that is set to visit the Cardinals. Former Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa will also visit next week.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines. So far, Louisville has seen 13 players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
