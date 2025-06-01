'26 TE Nick Lautar Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program just put together their first of four straight big time recruiting weekends, and they're already starting to see their efforts come to fruition.
Lebanon (Oh.) HS tight end Nick Lautar announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pitt, Wisconsin and others.
Lautar is one of nine Class of 2026 prospects that took official visits to campus this weekend, and had also taken an unofficial visit back in March. He was originally slated to take official visits to Baylor, Cincinnati and Wisconsin before pulling the trigger with the Cardinals.
"It was great, the team looks really good and ready to have a great season," Lautar told 247Sports following his March visit. "The coaches were awesome at making me feel welcomed. All the offensive coaches came up to me and met me which was awesome and then during practice the tight end coaches brought me around with them and would tell me and explain the format of practice, what each drill is, and eventually when they got in the team periods, they would explain the play and what the tight end does."
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 46 prospect in the state of Ohio, as well as the No. 61 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
Lautar is now the 15th commitment for Louisville in their 2026 recruiting class. It ranks as high as the No. 17 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nick Lautar via Instagram)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky