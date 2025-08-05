Louisville Report

Watch: Richard Owens, Louisville OLs Talk Start of Fall Camp

The Louisville football program is now one week into their preseason.

Matthew McGavic

University of Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens runs a drill during their second practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
University of Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens runs a drill during their second practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, fall camp for the Louisville football program already has one week in the books.

The Cardinals kicked off their third fall camp under head coach Jeff Brohm last Wednesday, and have already stuffed five practice sessions in during that span. It's a fast and furious pace, but the 2025 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium just 25 days out.

While the offensive line certianly doesn't get the love an attention that the skill players do on that side of the ball, they will be crucial to UofL's success for this upcoming season. Fortunately, they have started the preseason on the right foot.

"Competition's been great," offensive line coach Richard Owens said. "We're trying to move some pieces around, trying to see what the best fit is, who's going to play at the highest level of ball, then get them to start gelling so we can start moving forward. Then you gotta find out who's six, who's seven, who's eight, and we just keep building it as we go along. They're competing, and every day it's a new day in fall camp."


Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Owens, plus linemen Lance Robinson and Rasheed Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the position group as a whole, the process of figuring out the first team unit, Robinson and Miller's respective journeys back from injury, and more.

