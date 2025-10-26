Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Seven vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the saying goes, you'd rather win ugly than lose pretty, and the Louisville football program can attest to it.
While their matchup against Boston College was far from the prettiest or most efficient brand of football, it was still one that saw them come out on top at the end, escaping with a 38-24 victory this past Saturday night.
With an up-and-down performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Boston College:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 80.5
- Offense: 74.4
- Passing: 65.9
- Pass Blocking: 61.2
- Receiving: 56.5
- Running: 75.9
- Run Blocking: 85.1
- Defense: 77.5
- Run Defense: 78.1
- Tacking: 65.5
- Pass Rush: 77.7
- Coverage: 68.2
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- C Pete Nygra -- 86.2 (62)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 81.9 (62)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 74.3 (15)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 73.9 (62)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 73.6 (31)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 71.9 (36)
- QB Miller Moss -- 69.3 (62)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 67.0 (31)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 64.3 (62)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 62.1 (56)
- WR Chris Bell -- 61.1 (59)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 60.0 (3)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 58.9 (36)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 58.7 (5)
- RG Jordan Church -- 55.2 (29)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 53.9 (14)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 51.4 (14)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 51.4 (43)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE A.J. Green -- 79.9 (33)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 79.9 (53)
- DT Rene Konga -- 79.2 (53)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 75.0 (62)
- S JoJo Evans -- 71.3 (81)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 69.8 (54)
- DE Micah Carter -- 69.5 (4)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 68.3 (84)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 67.3 (37)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 65.4 (84)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 64.4 (84)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 64.0 (12)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 63.9 (59)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 62.1 (84)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 59.9 (83)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 59.4 (21)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 57.5 (23)
- CB Justin Agu -- 53.5 (13)
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
