Report: Former Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson Transfers to SEC Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly three weeks after entering the transfer portal, Pierce Clarkson has finally found his new home.
The former Louisville quarterback and fan favorite amongst the Cardinals fan base has committed to and signed with Ole Miss, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
At the time of Clarkson's commitment to Louisville, which came back in January of 2022 under previous head coach Scott Satterfield, it was a massive recruiting win for the program. Not only was he ranked as high as the No. 192 prospect in the Class of 2022, per Rivals, but he served as the lynchpin for a top-25 recruiting class with his "Flyville" moniker.
After Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Clarkson stays committed to Louisville through the coaching change. Jeff Brohm even flew out to California to pay a visit not long after he officially became the Cardinals' head coach.
However, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller saw limited action during his time at Louisville. With Brohm bringing in Jack Plummer in 2023 and Tyler Shough in 2024, along with welcoming Harrison Bailey as a backup, Clarkson never cracked higher than third on the depth chart.
As a true freshman in 2023, the Bellflower, Calif. product's only action was eight snaps against Murray State, going 1-for-2 for seven yards along with a three yard rush. This season, he played seven snaps against Austin Peay and was 3-for-4 for 11 yards, then saw five snaps at Kentucky, logging three rushes for 14 yards.
In the current cycle, Louisville has landed 20 transfer commitments, while also seeing 18 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Pierce Clarkson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
