Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Louisville Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

- Weather Conditions: Generall sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 10%.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Virginia -3.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 5-3

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 28-21 on Oct. 26, 2019 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Playing short-handed, the Cardinals dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the ACC with a 42-35 loss at home to Virginia Tech. The Cardinals announced prior to the game that nine defensive players were unavailable for the game against the Hokies.

The Cardinals recorded 548 yards of total offense in the loss to Virginia Tech, the third time this season and the second-consecutive week the Cardinals recorded over 500 yards of total offense. It’s the second time Louisville went over 500 yards in a loss this season. Louisville has gone over the 500-yard mark in eight of the 20 games in the Scott Satterfield era.

Louisville averaged 8.4 yards per play on Saturday, one week after averaging 9.3 per play against Florida State. The Cardinals have amassed 1,117 yards of offense over the last two weeks, averaging 8.9 yards per play.

Running back Javian Hawkins recorded 17 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Hokies. It was the 12th 100- yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career, tied for the third most in Louisville history.

Hawkins recorded a 90-yard touchdown run right before the half to cut the Hokies’ lead to 21-14. It was the longest rush by a UofL players since a 91-yard run by Howard Stevens in 1971. Hawkins moved into 10th place on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,355 yards, passing Victor Anderson.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham closed out the day 23-for-35 for a career-high 350 yards and three touchdowns. He became the 14th Louisville quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards for his career.

He recorded the third 300-yard passing game of the season and his career, becoming the 12th Louisville quarterback with at least three games of 300 yards.

Linebacker C.J. Avery led the Cardinals with 10 tackles on the afternoon. It was the third double-digit tackle game of the season for Avery and the fifth of his career. The native of Grenada, Miss., set a career-high with two tackles for loss on Saturday.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick went for a career-high 158 yards on five catches against Virginia Tech. Fitzpatrick’s 82-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the longest catch of his career. The reception was tied for the ninth-longest passing play in program history.

With the touchdown, he moved into fifth all-time at Louisville with 20 career scoring receptions.

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell closed out with eight catches for 78 yards in the loss to Virginia Tech. The Miami, Fla., native moved into ninth on Louisville’s career receiving yards list with 2,210. He leads the Cardinals with 40 receptions for 528 yards and five scores.

Tight end Marshon Ford had two receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Louisville, Ky., has a touchdown catch in five of the seven games this season. He moved into fourth place all-time at Louisville for touchdown catches by a tight end with 12.

Virginia

UVA’s win over No. 15 North Carolina is its highest over an AP Top-25 team since beating No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.

UVA held North Carolina to 93 yards rushing, improving to 14-1 when holding opponents to less than 100 yards rushing under Bronco Mendenhall. UNC entered the game No. 12 in the nation with an average of 249 rushing yards per game.

QB Brennan Armstrong connected with RB Shane Simpson for a 71-yard scoring strike, which were career longs for both Cavaliers. The 71-yard receiving touchdown was the longest by a Cavalier since Joe Reed went 75 yards at Virginia Tech in 2018 and it was the longest by a Cavalier running back since Taquan Mizzell scored on an 80-yard reception against William & Mary in 2015.

UVA scored 40+ points against an Associated Press Top-25 team for the first time since scoring 48 points against then-No. 15 West Virginia in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl.

OLB Charles Snowden has recorded a combined 18 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks over his last two games (at then-No. 11 Miami and vs. then-No. 15 North Carolina). He had 5.0 sacks all of 2019. His 5.0 sacks on the year rank tied for No. 2 among the nation’s linebackers. His 4.0 sacks against the Tar Heels was the most by any FBS player this season. He was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his efforts against UNC.

Virginia rushed for 210 yards against then-No. 15 North Carolina last time out. It was the ninth time since 2018 UVA has rushed for 200+ yards. The Cavaliers own an 8-1 record in those games.

WR Billy Kemp IV has 45 receptions this season. Kemp’s 45 receptions are the second most by a Cavalier in program history through the first six games of a season, trailing only Billy McMullen’s 47 through six games in 2001.

Kemp is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 11 in the nation with 7.5 receptions per game.

ILB Nick Jackson leads the ACC with 10.7 tackles per game. The last two games include a career-high 16 tackles at then-No. 11 Miami and 11 more against then-No. 15 UNC last time out.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Virginia

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing red helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Team Captains

Louisville (season): Quarterback Micale Cunningham, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, inside linebacker CJ Avery, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and tight end Marshon Ford

Virginia (season): Outside linebacker Charles Snowden, wide receiver Terrell Jana, defensive end Richard Burney, quarterback Brennan Armstrong

