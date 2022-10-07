Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

- Weather Conditions: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Much cooler. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -3.0

- All-Time Series: Tied 5-5

- Last Meeting: Virginia won 34-33 on Oct. 9, 2021 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns for the second-straight week — rushing for three and throwing for one — in the 34-33 loss at Boston College last week. Cunningham completed 19-of-28 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown and tallied three more on the ground to extend his total to a an ACC best nine.

Linebacker Monty Montgomery recorded 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, notched his first career interception and forced two fumbles in the loss to the Eagles. Montgomery stopped a BC scoring drive with an interception on the five-yard line and forced a fumble that lead to a field goal.

After rushing for more than 200 yards in three consecutive games, the Cardinals were held to 147 yards on the ground — the second-worst total this season after being held to 137 in the opener versus Syracuse.

Marshon Ford, Tyler Hudson and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce each totaled four receptions in the loss, Hudson caught four passes for 50 yards, while Bruce had the lone receiving touchdown —a 12-yarder that put the Cards ahead 33-28 in the third quarter.

With four receptions last Saturday, tight end Marshon Ford moved into a tie for fifth place on the school’s all-time receptions list for receptions by a tight end with 108. Ford is tied with Gary Barnidge for fifth and needs 12 more catches to move into a tie for fourth all-time.

Louisville has been tied or leading in the fourth quarter of its last nine losses.

The Cardinals forced three turnovers for the second-straight week and have totaled eight in the last three contests — two of them losses.

Safety Kenderick Duncan led the defense with nine tackles versus Boston College.

The Cardinals are averaging 24.0 points in the first half of the last three games and just 7.7 points in the second half of the last three contests.

Boston College’s 85.7% completion percentage on 18-of-21 passing is the highest in program history by a Louisville opponent with more than 10 pass attempts. The previous high was 83.3% by Syracuse on 10-of-12 passing on Dec. 2, 1989, in Tokyo.

The Cardinals have six interceptions in the last four games after failing to record one in the season opener versus Syracuse.

After averaging over 5.0 yards per play in the first four games, the Cards were held to 4.7 yards in the loss to Boston College, and were limited to 3.7 yards per rush and 5.7 per pass —all season lows.

Virginia

Virginia returns home for the first time since Sept. 17 and will play five of the next six games at Scott Stadium.

Since 2018, Virginia is 23-5 at Scott Stadium, including a 2-0 mark this season.

The Cavaliers are below the .500 mark for only the second time since the 2018 season and the first time since 2020 when began that season 1-4 before rattling off four wins in the last five games to finish 5-5 on the year.

UVA is seeking to avoid its first 0-3 start in ACC play since the 2013 season.

Louisville will be the first opponent UVA has faced this season with a losing record. The previous five Cavalier foes have combined for a 18-7 overall records through the first five weeks of the season.

Virginia and Louisville are two of the top teams in the ACC at getting to the quarterback. The Cardinals are averaging 3.20 sacks per game, tied for the most in the ACC and 13th most in the country. The Cavaliers are averaging 3.00 sacks per game, tied for third most in the ACC and 18th most in the nation.

Against Duke, Brennan Armstrong pulled within one touchdown pass of matching UVA’s career mark held by Matt Schaub. Armstrong sits at 55 career TD passes, tied for the second most with Shawn Moore (1987-90) in UVA history.

The 202 passing yards against Duke marked the 21st time Armstrong threw for 200 or more yards, breaking Schaub’s career mark.

Saturday’s game will be the first since last year’s 34-33 thriller in Louisville. The Cavaliers erased a 17-point deficit, capped by a one-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to tight end Grant Misch. The win for UVA was the first in five games at Cardinal Stadium.

Saturday marks Virginia’s 97th homecomings game. The Cavaliers have won three-straight homecomings games dating back to the 2018 season and hold a 49-45-2 record on homecomings. The Cavaliers squared off one other occasion against Louisville on homecomings a 16-15 UVA victory in 1989.

Despite playing just the second half of UVA’s loss at Duke last week, linebacker Nick Jackson managed 10 tackles to eclipse the 300 career tackle mark. He currently sits at 301 and his five tackles from etching his name in UVA’s top-15 tacklers of all-time.

Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson has led the Cavaliers in receptions for the last four games. His six catches at Duke marked the ninth time in the last 11 games he’s hauled in five or more passes. 5 of 6, 4 of 5.

Billy Kemp is looking to become the third Cavalier to accumulate 200 career receptions. There are five active players in the FBS football with 200 catches. Kemp needs 19 catches to reach 200.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Virginia

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing black helmets and pants with white jerseys, Virginia TBD.

