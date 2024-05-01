Projecting Louisville's 2025 NFL Draft Class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be just a few days removed from the 2024 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year.
The Louisville football program is coming off of an 10-4 campaign in year one of the Jeff Brohm era, which included their first ever berth in the ACC Championship Game. While several talented playmakers from last year's squad have departed, the Cardinals are certainly not lacking any talent heading into 2024, and multiple players have a very real chance to play themselves into a draft pick.
Here are some current Cardinals who are the most likely to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Top Candidates:
Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
Bringing back Gillotte was a massive development for Louisville, as he could have very easily declared for this year's draft. In fact, he's already generating 2025 first round buzz. Following a junior campaign where he collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, he earned multiple Second-Team All-American nods.
Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith
Out of all the talented transfers that Louisville has brought in this offseason, Griffith easily has the most NFL upside, and had hid pick of suitors when he entered the portal. He's a two-time All-Ivy League First-Team pick, collecting 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season for Harvard. With a defensive grade of 89.3, Griffith was PFF's second-highest rated defensive tackle in the FCS in 2023.
Wide Receiver Caullin Lacy
Over on offense, Lacy is the most productive of the transfers to come the Louisville on that side of the ball, as he was one of the most prolific receivers in college football last season. The First-Team All-Sun Belt slot receiver caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth.
Cornerback Quincy Riley
Bringing back Riley was just as big of a win as bringing back Gillotte was, and he very much has All-American potential in 2024. He finished the 2023 season with a team-best 11 pass breakups and second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, tying for the ACC lead with 14 pass defenses. He 36.5 reception percentage was third-best among D1 corners (min. 300 pass coverage snaps).
Cornerback Corey Thornton
Not only was Thornton productive in every one of his prior seasons at UCF, he drew rave reviews from the Louisville coaches after transferring in ahead of spring ball. Last season, he hauled in three interceptions and logged nine pass breakups, while also finishing with 27 total tackles. His 76.2 defense grade on PFF ranked 15th in the Big 12 (min. 500 snaps).
Other Names to Watch:
Wide Receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
Brooks was limited this past season due to injury, but his time at Alabama showed what he can do. During the 2022 season, the former five-star prospect hauled in 39 receptions for 674 yards and team-best eight touchdowns for the Tide. He also played a key role in 'Bama's 2021 championship run as a true freshman.
Offensive Guard Michael Gonzalez
Louisville has brought in their fair share of offensive lineman through the portal this offseason, but this veteran enters the 2024 season as their best blocker up front. The left guard gave up zero sacks and just 14 total pressures last season in 490 pass block snaps, and his 70.6 offense grade on PFF was second to Bryan Hudson on the line.
Safety M.J. Griffin
Until he suffered a knee injury in fall camp ahead of last season, Griffin was en route to likely becoming a draft pick this year. He played big role in Louisville's defensive turnaround during the 2022 season, collecting 43 tackles (22 solo), a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble in the final eight games. Time will tell how the injury had affected him.
Quarterback Tyler Shough
If Brandon Weeden can get drafted, so can Shough. The Texas Tech transfer certainly has the size and athletic tools that NFL teams want, he just needs to stay healthy. During his time at TTU and Oregon, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground in 26 career games.
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
