Report: Louisville CB Rae'mon Mosby to Enter Transfer Portal

Mosby is one of 23 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals are starting to gain their losses via the portal, as they have secured four transfer commitments thus far.

The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound corner spent a pair of seasons with the Cardinals, but saw minimal playing time. He logged six tackles (five solo) across five games as a true freshman in 2024, and while he played in 12 games this past season, he collected just two tackles.

Mosby was regarded as the No. 1,332 prospect in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite. The Marrero, Louisiana native chose Louisville over held offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Nebraska and others.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

