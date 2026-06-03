Ranking Louisville's 2026 Schedule by Difficulty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2025 campaign might have tailed off towards the end, but the Cardinals are still coming off of a successful year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals went 9-4 overall, which included a win at No. 2 Miami, a blowout shutout over Kentucky, and a bowl win in the Boca Raton Bowl.

When you look ahead to their upcoming 2026 season, there is a bit of a discrepancy in the quality of opponents they will face as the year goes on. There's a couple ACC/national title contenders, an FCs team, and a little in between.

With that being said, Louisville Cardinals On SI decided to rank every game on the Cardinals' 2026 schedule by difficulty, going from easiest to toughest:

12. vs. Villanova (Sept. 11)

Sure, this game will be on a very short turnaround following the season opener against Ole Miss. But Villanova is the lone FCS team on Louisville's schedule this upcoming season. Not to mention that, on top of losing a lot fo production, the Wildcats lost 52-6 at Penn State last season in their lone game against an FBS opponent.

11. vs. Stanford (Oct. 31)

Stanford might have won the last matchup, but it would be a major upset if Louisville lost to them again especially since this is at home. The Cardinal have routinely been tabbed as the worst team in the ACC this preseason, thanks in part to their questions on offense. Their defense has some potential after returning a lot of players, but it's still a lot to overcome.

10. vs. Wake Forest (Sept. 26)

Wake Forest could be a trap game considering how Louisville plays two of their toughest games in the three weeks before this matchup, but on paper, the Cardinals have the clear advantage. While the Demon Deacons' defense will rank in the top half of the ACC, their offense most certainly not. We shall see how head coach Jake Dickert improves his squad after a nine-win season in year one.

9. at North Carolina (Nov. 14)

The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina started out rocky, but could have some potential if things pan out. The Tar Heels have good starting depth across the board, and are freshly armed with Bobby Petrino at OC. While this game is on the road, the main reason it's so low is because UNC does not have good depth beyind the starters, which could rear its head come November.

8. at NC State (Oct. 3)

Carter-Finley Stadium is one of the most underrated places to play in the ACC, but NC State itself could be very hit-or-miss. C.J. Bailey returning is a massive boost, the rest of the Wolfpack's offense is just average. Not to mention that their defense, once an elite unit under head coach Dave Doeren, is likely going to rank in the bottom half of the ACC.

7. at Kentucky (Nov. 28)

Kentucky in year one under Will Stein has a high ceiling, but also a low floor. Their offense has a lot of good pieces, but a lot will ride on how QB Kenny Minchey will fair in his first season as a starter. Not to mention that their defense - which loses a lot of production - is mostly going to rely on players taking collective steps forward from their previous roles (whether it was at UK or not).

6. at Syracuse (Oct. 17)

Syracuse and Fran Brown are coming off of a bad 2025 season, but they might be better in 2026 than people think. A lot is riding on QB Steve Angeli being 100 percent healthy, but he had solid players around him and was rolling before getting hurt. Defensively, we'll see what difference new DC Vince Kehres makes after returning seven of their nine top tacklers and adding a few good transfers. Oh, and Louisville is just 5-5 all-time at the Dome.

5. vs. Florida State (Oct. 9)

Head coach Mike Norvell is undoubtedly sitting on a flaming on seat, but on paper, it's hard to deny that FSU has a talented roster. They have a great rushing attack on the offensive side of the ball, plus a collection of talent across all three levels of their defense. At least Louisville gets them at home, and there is a non-zero chance that Norvell gets fired before this matchup.

4. vs. Pitt (Nov. 21)

Pitt was able to put back a bounce-back 2025 campaign, and there's reason to believe Pat Narduzzi can help build that momentum. Led by Mason Heintschel, the Panthers have a good amount of talent at the skill positions on offense, albeit with a shaky line. Despite losing multiple impact starters, the defensive side of the ball - especially in the front seven - looks to be like what we have come to expect under Narduzzi.

3. at Georgia Tech (Nov. 7)

Georgia Tech could take a slight step back after losing multiple pieces from their prolific offense, but Brent Key's squad is still set up to make some noise. Albert Mendoza is an unknown at QB, but RB Justice Haynes and that offense line are certainly known commodities. Additionally, while the Yellow Jackets' defense will lag behind their offense, their front seven - at least on paper - we be a formidable bunch. Add in the fact that this will be on the road, and this shapes up to be a challenge for Louisville.

2. vs. SMU (Sept. 19)

Louisville is 0-4 all-time against SMU, and while this matchup will take place at home, earning win No. 1 this season will not be easy. QB Kevin Jennings has given the Cardinals fits during his time with the Mustangs, and he's surrounded by a good cast of characters on offense. SMU does lose a lot of defensive production, and their ceiling will be determined by if they can avoid taking a step back, but they do have some good playmakers here.

1. vs. Ole Miss (Sept. 6)

What better way to start the season? Year one of the Pete Golding era at Ole Miss gets started in Nashville against Louisville, and the Rebels will have a roster certainly worthy of a top-10 ranking. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy might be the best QB/RB duo in the sport, while their defense has plenty of disruptive forces, especially at linebacker. Being a neutral site helps (vs. being in Oxford), but it will be difficult for the Cards to topple to Rebs.

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(Photo of Syracuse: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)