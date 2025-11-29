Louisville Throttles Kentucky for Governor's Cup Shutout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have limped to the finish line, but they still came through when it mattered most to finish on a high note.
Taking on in-state arch rival Kentucky for the annual battle for the Governor's Cup, the Cardinals took down the Wildcats in emphatic shutout fashion, earning a blowout 41-0 win on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
The Cardinals (8-4, 4-4 ACC) not only snap a three-game losing streak to wrap up the regular season, but earn their first home win against the Wildcats (5-7, 2-6 SEC) since 2014. It was also their largest margin of victory in the all-time series.
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm moves to 2-1 against UK, also winning last year in Lexington, and denies the 'Cats a chance to play in a bowl game in the process.
Both Louisville and Kentucky weren't exactly fully healthy coming into the showdown. The Cardinals were short four scholarship running backs, star wide receiver Chris Bell, plus standout linebacker Antonio Watts. Additionally, standout linebacker Stanquan Clark did not play to preserve his redshirt.
On the Wildcats' side of things, they didn't have starting tight end Josh Kattus, rotational edge rusher Kam Olds. Multiple defensive backs also did not play - including safety Jordan Lovett.
But even with the injuries, from start to finish, Louisville completely and utterly dominated Kentucky. They out-gained them 431 to 138 yards, the latter of which was the lowest opponent total for UofL since giving up just 106 yards to Austin Peay in the 2024 season opener.
Braxton Jennings, a true freshman walk-on, ran for 113 yards on 20 attempts. Shaun Boykins Jr., a redshirt freshman and converted wide receiver, rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 tries. All together, the Cards ran for 258 yards on the 'Cats.
Additionally, after having to miss last week's game at SMU, quarterback Miller Moss went 12-of-20 for 182 yards and three touchdowns - plus another score on the ground. Wide receiver Dacari Collins, as well as tight ends Jacob Stewart and Jaleel Skinner, all caught touchdown passes from Moss.
Defensively, Louisville was a dominating force both up front and on the back end. Kentucky was held to just 37 rushing yards, and QB Cutter Boley went just 14-of-27 for 107 yards and a pair of interceptions.
Defensive end Clev Lubin tallied three tackles for loss and two sacks, cornerback Tayon Holloway snagged both interceptions, safety D'Angelo Hutchinson tied linebacker T.J. Quinn for a team-best 10 tackles, while the latter also had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. As a team, the Cardinals collected six sacks, eight tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
Louisville had to punt on their opening drive, but they promptly turned around and scored on their next four drives afterwards.
Moss scored the first points on a one-yard QB sneak for a touchdown, Ranvier connected on a 50-yard field goal, Stewart caught a 43-yard score on fourth down, then Ranvier booted a 24-yarder. By the time halftime arrived, they had put up 265 yards of offense
On top of getting a good showing from that side of the ball, it was the Cardinals' defense who actually set the tone. They pitched a first half shutout, allowing Kentucky to amass just 71 yards before the break.
Of the Wildcats' six first half drives, just one crossed midfield - and even that resulted in a missed 52-yard field goal. The other five all turned into punts, with one getting blocked to set up Moss' tush push touchdown.
Already up 20-0 while out-gaining Kentucky by 194 yards at the half, Louisville did not ease off the gas in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter, a turnover on downs by Kentucky deep in their own territory gave Louisville a short field, resulting in a five-yard rushing score from Boykins the other way. Then the next Kentucky drive, Boley threw an interception to Holloway.
The ensuing Louisville drive started with 5:49 left in the third quarter and on their own one-yard line, but that didn't stop them. The Cardinals strung together a 17-play and 99-yard drive that lasted 10:27, culminating with an 11-yard touchdown reception from Collins.
If that didn't ice the game, UofL had more in store for UK. Holloway picked off another Boley pass with just under 10 minutes left, allowing Moss to throw a four-yard score to Skinner with just over five minutes to go. After that, the teams traded three-and-outs until the game ended.
Next up, Louisville now awaits their postseason draw. The complete bowl schedule will be released on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the conclusion of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of TreyShun Hurry: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
