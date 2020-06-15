Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 15, 2020

It has been an active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

- Louisville Football offered no scholarships this past week.

Top Schools

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback

McGhee is a master at reading the eyes of the quarterback, and knows how to be at the right place at the right time to make the play. While he is mainly a defensive back, he played all over the gridiron. Calling him an athlete would be a gross understatement, as he also played quarterback, wide receiver, running back and kickoff return man. A six-foot-one, 162 pound prospect, McGhee is the No. 12 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021, and the No. 89 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

Tae'Quan Johnson - Wide Receiver

Johnson has a decent amount of speed an agility for a receiver of his stature, and also runs good routes that gives him plenty of run after catch yardage. Of course being a taller receiver, he is also pretty good at high pointing the ball and holding onto it in traffic. The 6-foot-3 & 190-pound wideout is the No. 105 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, the No. 96 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 660 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 WR Tae'Quan Johnson

TJ Lewis - Quarterback

He might not have the most extensive offer sheet, but has some fairly impressive film. On designed quarterback runs, he able to find the rushing lanes quickly and is a fairly physical runner. As far as his passing abilities go, he able to make throws while under pressure and has good accuracy on intermediate throws. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect out of Glynn Academy in Brunswick is the No. 25 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 74 prospect in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

Trey Washington - Cornerback

Whether it's in zone or man coverage, Washington lows how to work his receiver and be at the right place at the right time. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Hewitt HS in Trussville, AL a three-star prospect according to Rivals' rankings.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 CB Trey Washington

Targets Off The Board:

Caden Fordham - Safety

- Despite being a favorite to commit to the Cards, he opted to commit to divisional rival NC State.

Commits:

Trevion Cooley - Running Back

Cooley has above average agility, is very adept at shedding would-be tacklers, and at times shows how physical he can be as a runner. It also helps that he runs a 4.40 40-yard dash. Based on the offense ran by Knightdale HS, he seems to be a perfect fit for Scott Satterfield's inside/outside zone run system. A five-foot-ten & 200-pound prospect out of Knightdale, Cooley is the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 running back in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley Commits to Louisville

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp