Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting hot streak on the defensive side of the ball continues for Scott Satterfield and Co., as the University of Louisville football program has made the top five for four-star Class of 2021 cornerback Damarius McGhee, he announced Wednesday.

Some hot recruiting programs are in the mix for McGhee, as Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss also made the cut alongside Louisville. The Cards had previously made his top 12 schools.

A six-foot-one, 162 pound prospect, McGhee is the No. 12 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021, and the No. 89 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

McGhee is a master at reading the eyes of the quarterback, and knows how to be at the right place at the right time to make the play. He hauled in six interceptions, deflected five passes and made 47 tackles in his junior season alone for Pensacola Catholic.

While he is mainly a defensive back, he played all over the gridiron. Calling him an athlete would be a gross understatement, as he also:

  • Went 5/10 and threw for three touchdowns as a quarterback
  • Caught 20 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver
  • Logged 14 carries for 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a running back
  • Returned 19 kicks for 580 yards as a kickoff return man

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, with eight coming on the defensive side of the ball:

