Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 WR Tae'Quan Johnson

The recruiting hot streak for head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the coaching staff continues, as the University of Louisville football program has made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Tae'Quan Johnson.

The Ocoee (FL) product made the announcement on Tuesday, with Vanderbilt, Indiana, USF, UCF and Coastal Carolina also making the cut. He hails from the same high school as 2020 signees Lovie Jenkins & Dexter Rentz.

The 6-foot-3 & 190-pound wideout is the No. 105 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, the No. 96 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 660 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

He still has a decent amount of speed an agility for a receiver of his stature, and also runs good routes that gives him plenty of run after catch yardage. Of course since he's 6-foot-3, Johnson is also pretty good at high pointing the ball and holding onto it in traffic.

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, and just two offensive skill position commits:

