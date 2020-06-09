Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 WR Tae'Quan Johnson

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting hot streak for head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the coaching staff continues, as the University of Louisville football program has made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Tae'Quan Johnson.

The Ocoee (FL) product made the announcement on Tuesday, with Vanderbilt, Indiana, USF, UCF and Coastal Carolina also making the cut. He hails from the same high school as 2020 signees Lovie Jenkins & Dexter Rentz.

The 6-foot-3 & 190-pound wideout is the No. 105 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, the No. 96 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 660 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

He still has a decent amount of speed an agility for a receiver of his stature, and also runs good routes that gives him plenty of run after catch yardage. Of course since he's 6-foot-3, Johnson is also pretty good at high pointing the ball and holding onto it in traffic.

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, and just two offensive skill position commits:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dana Evans is an "impactful" leader for Louisville

Guard averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists for Louisville as a junior

samdraut

Statement by Jeff Walz starts with discussion with Louisville players

Team captains Dana Evans and Kianna Smith help release statement on behalf of the team

samdraut

2021 Football Recruiting: Who's Next?

Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class is slowly shaping out to be one the best in school history, and it's less than half full. Currently sporting a twelve-man class, who will be Lucky No. 13?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville players encouraged to use their platforms as student athletes

Cardinals have shared their voices with the community with actions in-person and on social media

samdraut

Bryan Brown sets an example of leadership role for players

Louisville coach is one of 16 black defensive coordinators in FBS

samdraut

Coaches and players will continue to support Louisville community

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown continues conversations with players on racial injustice, police brutality and inequality

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Defense balanced with first phase of returners to campus

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown wanted the initial returners to campus to be evenly spread around the field

samdraut

Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina becomes the twelfth commit for the Cardinals' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 8, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic