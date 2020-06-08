Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

Matthew McGavic

While not the biggest positional need in the '21 class, quarterback is a spot on the Louisville roster that will eventually need to be addressed. The Cardinals are starting to close in on some of their targeted signal callers, as three-star Class of 2021 dual threat quarterback TJ Lewis has included the Louisville Football program in his top 10 schools.

Also making the cut alongside the Cards are Virginia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, UCF, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect out of Glynn Academy in Brunswick is the No. 25 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 74 prospect in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.

He might not have the most extensive offer sheet, but has some fairly impressive film. On designed quarterback runs, he able to find the rushing lanes quickly and is a fairly physical runner. As far as his passing abilities go, he able to make throws while under pressure and has good accuracy on intermediate throws.

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

