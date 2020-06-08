Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley commits to Louisville

The University of Louisville football program has been on a recruiting hot streak as of late with the 2021 cycle. With most of their momentum coming on the defensive side of the ball, a lot of the focus has now shifted to offensive skill positions.

Well those needs are finally starting to get addressed, as four-star Class of 2021 running back Trevion Cooley has committed to Louisville, he announced Monday. The Cardinals fought off Duke, South Carolina, Florida and NC State among others to land Cooley's commitment.

A five-foot-ten & 200-pound prospect out of Knightdale, Cooley is the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 running back in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

It's easy to get excited about Cooley when you put on his film. Immediately you can notice that he has above average agility, is very adept at shedding would-be tacklers, and at times shows how physical he can be as a runner. It also helps that he runs a 4.40 40-yard dash.

Based on the offense ran by Knightdale HS, he seems to be a perfect fit for Scott Satterfield's inside/outside zone run system. In eight games during his junior year, Cooley ran for 959 yards & 14 touchdowns on just 99 carries, averaging 119.9 yards per game and 9.8 yards per carry.

Trevion Cooley's 2021 Highlights:

Cooley is the twelfth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth offensive commit. He joins:

