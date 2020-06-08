Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has been on a recruiting hot streak as of late with the 2021 cycle. With most of their momentum coming on the defensive side of the ball, a lot of the focus has now shifted to offensive skill positions.

Well those needs are finally starting to get addressed, as four-star Class of 2021 running back Trevion Cooley has committed to Louisville, he announced Monday. The Cardinals fought off Duke, South Carolina, Florida and NC State among others to land Cooley's commitment.

A five-foot-ten & 200-pound prospect out of Knightdale, Cooley is the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 running back in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

It's easy to get excited about Cooley when you put on his film. Immediately you can notice that he has above average agility, is very adept at shedding would-be tacklers, and at times shows how physical he can be as a runner. It also helps that he runs a 4.40 40-yard dash.

Based on the offense ran by Knightdale HS, he seems to be a perfect fit for Scott Satterfield's inside/outside zone run system. In eight games during his junior year, Cooley ran for 959 yards & 14 touchdowns on just 99 carries, averaging 119.9 yards per game and 9.8 yards per carry.

Trevion Cooley's 2021 Highlights:

Cooley is the twelfth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth offensive commit. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 8, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG Jalen Warley

The four-star prospect from Pennsylvania includes Louisville Basketball on his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Tutu Atwell's games in 2019

Louisville receiver finishes with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore

samdraut

Reid Detmers' demeanor and curveball await MLB Draft

Louisville pitcher is projected as a first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Bobby Miller's Work Ethic Helped Elevate Him to Elite Status

After he experienced a slight dip in overall production in his sophomore season, Louisville RHP Bobby Miller got to work in the offseason to become the elite starter and high-end draft prospect he is today.

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller see growth within each other

Louisville pitchers combined for 35 wins, 361 innings and 459 strikeouts in the past three seasons

samdraut

Reid Detmers & Bobby Miller Praise Pitching Coach Roger Williams

Louisville starting pitchers Reid Detmers & Bobby Miller both possess natural ability and talent, but also credit pitching coach Roger Williams for helping them ascend to the status of projected first-round picks.

Matthew McGavic

What the NCAA's OSU decision could mean for Louisville

The NCAA came down hard on the Oklahoma State men's basketball program today. What could that mean for Louisville and their infractions case?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers Embraced Brendan McKay Comparisons

Louisville junior left-handed pitcher and projected top ten 2020 MLB Draft pick Reid Detmers drew comparisons to Brendan McKay early in his career. Instead of crumbling, he embraced them.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected to Knicks in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has UofL forward Jordan Nwora heading to the Big Apple in his 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0.

Matthew McGavic