Louisville DC Ron English Earns ACC Coordinator of the Week Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a stellar performance by his side of the ball this past weekend, Ron English has earned some national recognition.
The defensive coordinator for the Louisville football program has been named the ACC's Coordinator of the Week by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
This past Friday night, the Cardinals' defense was the primary reason that they were able to escape with a 28-14 win over James Madison. They held the Dukes to just 263 yards overall, including 3.4 yards per play and a JMU offensive success rate of just 28 percent.
Louisville also forced their first two turnovers of the season: one being an interceptions by cornerback Jabari Mack, and the other being a strip sack fumble forced by defensive end Clev Lubin, which led to a recovered touchdown by A.J. Green.
"it was great," head coach Jeff Brohm said of the defense's effort vs. JMU. "I thought we were really good vs. the pass, for the most part. We gave up one or two up the field, but they were on the field a lot.
"I had a feeling in camp that these guys were really starting to gel, and they understand the package. I think we got some good weapons at a lot of the positions. We have some depth. The D-line can be disruptive. Our linebackers have experience. ... It's great to build on, and I think they've raised the bar now."
While Louisville hasn't faced the meat of their schedule yet, over the first two weeks of the season, the defense has gotten off to an explosive start. Their 206.5 yards allowed per game and 106.5 passing yards allowed per game both rank 11th in the FBS, while their 5.00 sacks per game is second-best in the nation, behind only Air Force.
Louisville heads into their first of two bye weeks, and will be back in action on Sept. 20 vs. Bowling Green. Kick-off time has yet to be determined.
