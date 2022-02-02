Satterfield on 2023 Class: 'This Will Be The Best Class Louisville's Ever Signed'

Louisville football's 2023 recruiting class is already off to a blazing hot start, and Satterfield believes it will be the best in the history of the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to but a bow tie on their 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

It marked the traditional National Signing Day, and while the Cardinals had already inked most of their incoming prospects and transfers during December's Early Signing Period, they were able to sign four more players to complete their 2022 haul.

By all accounts, Louisville's 2022 class is a solid one. The class ranking of 54th - according to 247Sports - might not be eye-popping, but the average prospect ranking of 0.8626 is the second-highest for Louisville in the modern recruiting era, trailing only the 2018 class.

Now with the 2022 cycle in the books, at least for now, Louisville's attention now fully shifts to the Class of 2023 - and the program is already off to a blazing hot start.

Defensive end Adonijah Green got things started in late December as the Cardinals' first commit in the cycle, but things really started to ramp up this past weekend when the program hosted several dozen prospects in the '23 class and beyond.

Top-100 dual threat quarterback Pierce Clarkson pulled the trigger on the first day of the big recruiting weekend, and the floodgates burst open. In less than a week, Louisville went from a one-man class to a five-man class, with defensive backs Jeremiah Collins, Jayden Davis and Martel Hight joining the fold.

"It's a lot of momentum right now, the most we've ever had," Satterfield said. "I've told all these recruits that this will be the best class Louisville football's ever signed, the 2023 class. We're headed that way, and we're gonna make it so."

Though it's very early in the cycle, the program is very much trending in that direction. Louisville's current collection of 2023 prospects ranks as the No. 8 class in the nation, according to Rivals.

And more could elite talent could be on the way very soon. Louisville is currently in the mix for guys like top-50 wide receivers DeAndre Moore and Johntay Cook, top-100 offensive lineman Madden Sanker, and top-200 cornerback - and Clarkson's teammate - JShawn Frausto-Ramos

Part of this is due to the fact that Louisville's already committed prospects - namely Clarkson - have transitioned from recruit to recruiter, much like '22 signee Selah Brown was for his class. Social media is playing a crucial role in helping attract blue chip talent to Louisville.

"You get a couple big time players on there that really believe in our program, that momentum rolls, man," Satterfield said. "Before, kids couldn't interact. Now, it doesn't matter where you're at in the country, you can interact with anybody. They set up things for themselves, and all of a sudden, next thing you know, they're all showing up at the same time."

Of course, Louisville's recruiting department has been instrumental in the current wave of momentum that the program is riding. In Satterfield's National Signing Day presser, he was quick to commend recruiting coordinators Pete Nochta and Eron Hodges, director of on-campus recruiting Caroline McMurry-Tart and student assistant Carter Wilson.

"They've done a tremendous job setting us up for success in recruiting," he said. "Not only getting kids on campus and showing them a great time, but also identifying the players that we need to identify to go out and try to get."

The momentum doesn't show signs of slowing down, either. Not only did Satterfield say that the program plans to "add at least one more spot" to their recruiting staff," but eluded that other '23 prospect will soon make a commitment to Louisville public.

"Last night I got another great phone call. You guys don't know about that one yet, but that'll be coming down the pipe here soon," Satterfield said.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

