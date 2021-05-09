Louisville Football Class of 2022 Commitments

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off the heels of a successful ‘21 recruiting cycle, Louisville football is in the midst of recruiting and securing commitments from the Class of 2022. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Please bookmark this page for future reference.

Rivals Class Rank (Sunday, May ): 10th in the ACC, 62nd nationally

247Sports Class Rank (Sunday, May 9): 10th in the ACC, 60th nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Khalib Johnson Todd Lester - Cahaba Sun

Khalib Johnson

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

School: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

Top Offers: Kansas, Southern Miss, USF, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8688 (600th)

Commitment Article: Click Here

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Popeye Williams © Grace Hollars/Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Popeye Williams

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

School: Westfield (Ind.) HS

Top Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8864 (402nd)

Commitment Article: Click Here

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

