Louisville Football Class of 2022 Commitments
(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off the heels of a successful ‘21 recruiting cycle, Louisville football is in the midst of recruiting and securing commitments from the Class of 2022. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Please bookmark this page for future reference.
- Rivals Class Rank (Sunday, May ): 10th in the ACC, 62nd nationally
- 247Sports Class Rank (Sunday, May 9): 10th in the ACC, 60th nationally
Committed Recruits (2):
Khalib Johnson
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
School: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville
Top Offers: Kansas, Southern Miss, USF, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8688 (600th)
Commitment Article: Click Here
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Popeye Williams
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Westfield (Ind.) HS
Top Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8864 (402nd)
Commitment Article: Click Here
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
