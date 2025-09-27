ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville Report

A few standout players for both the Cardinals and Panthers have an injury designation less than 24 hours before kickoff.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's first big test of the 2025 season is less than 24 hours away.

The Cardinals are 3-0 so far this year, but haven't been properly tested so far, considering they have yet to face a power conference team and have played their first three games of the year at home. That changes this weekend.

Tomorrow at noon, Louisville will square off against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium. It will not only be their first road game of the season, but it serves as the ACC opener for both teams.

However, both teams are far from completely healthy. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for Saturday's Louisville-Pitt showdown.

On the Cardinals' side of things, the biggest thing to watch out for is the status of running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson. Both were listed as "questionable" on this initial report, as was linebacker Antonio Watts, plus defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga.

If Brown and Watson are able to go, Louisville's running back will still be lacking depth against Pitt, as both Keyjuan Brown and Jamarice Wilder were both listed as "out." The same was true for cornerback Rodney Johnson.

As for the Panthers, the biggest thing to watch out for is the status of Desmond Reid. After exiting in the first quarter of Pitt's previous game at West Virginia, the all-purpose back was listed as "questionable" on the initial report.

With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup at Pitt.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville at Pitt

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • DB #7 Rodney Johnson
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates

QUESTIONABLE

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #9 Antonio Watts
  • DL #23 Wesley Bailey
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • DL #90 Rene Konga

PROBABLE

  • N/A

Pitt Panthers

OUT

  • LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
  • RB #20 Synkwan Smith
  • RB #27 Jaylin Brown
  • LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
  • RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
  • TE #44 Adam Howanitz
  • DL #50 Denim Cook
  • DL #56 Jaeden Moore

QUESTIONABLE

  • RB #0 Desmond Reid
  • DB #8 Tamon Lynum
  • DB #18 Rashan Murray
  • TE #87 Jake Overman

PROBABLE

  • WR #11 Censere Lee

