ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has another big time matchup on tap this weekend.
Sitting at 4-0 so far through the first month of the season, the Cardinals will see that undefeated record receive a significant challenge, with No. 24 Virginia marching into L&N Stadium this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Louisville might be undefeated, but as fans know, they have played far from their best brand of football. On top of that, Virginia is coming off of one of their best wins in recent memory, knocking off then-No. 8 Florida State in Scott Stadium. The winner of this game will most certainly receive a significant boost to their chances of winning the ACC.
Of course, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for Saturday's Louisville-Virginia showdown.
Both Isaac Brown and Duke Watson were questionable heading into the Cardinals' matchup with Pitt, but both wound up playing. On Thursday's initial injury report, both running backs were listed as "probable," as was defensive end Wesley Bailey. RB Keyjuan Brown, who had to miss the Pitt game, is "questionable" for this weekend.
As for the Cavaliers, they dodged a major injury bullet, as quarterback Chandler Morris did not have an injury designation after injuring his thumb against FSU. That being said, depth running back Noah Vaughn and center Brady Wilson will both be out.
With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- DB #13 Justin Agu
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
PROBABLE
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- DL #23 Wesley Bailey
- RB #26 Duke Watson
Virginia Cavaliers
OUT
- CB #1 Dre Walker
- WR #2 Andre Greene Jr.
- DB #7 Ja'Maric Morris
- CB #9 Jam Jackson
- WR #23 Triston Ward
- RB #28 Noah Vaughn
- RB #29 Davis Lane Jr.
- S #38 Armstrong Jones
- OL #50 Wallace Unamba
- OL #54 Makilan Thomas
- DL #56 Tyler Simmons
- OL #63 David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- OL #71 Monroe Mills
- OL #76 Brady Wilson
- WR #80 Trevor Ladd
QUESTIONABLE
- N/a
PROBABLE
- P #38 Daniel Sparks
- WR #82 Eli Wood
