ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Hokies is less than 24 hours away.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In less than 24 hours, the Louisville football program will step into the most hostile environment they will play in all season.

While, on paper, Virginia Tech isn't as talented as the Cardinals are, the Hokies still sport one of the best home field advantages in the sport in Lane Stadium. Kickoff between UofL and VT is set for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Of course, both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Virginia Tech showdown.

For the third straight game, running back Duke Watson has been ruled "out" for the Cadinals. Additionally, star wide receiver Chris Bell was added to the first injury report, although he was listed as "probable."

As for the Hokies, they have 14 players that have been ruled out. Among them are starting safety Quentin Reddish and starting right guard Montavious Cunningham, although starting linebacker Jaden Keller was removed after being listed last week.

With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia Tech.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #57 Naeer Jackson
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

PROBABLE

  • N/A

PROBABLE

  • N/A

Virginia Tech Hokies

OUT

  • S #0 Quentin Reddish
  • CB #5 Joshua Clarke
  • WR #6 Keylen Adams
  • WR #7 Chanz Wiggins
  • CB #17 Caleb Brown
  • RB #24 Braydon Bennett
  • CB #35 Jojo Crim
  • DL #52 Sherrod Henderson
  • DL #57 James Jennette
  • OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
  • OL #77 Brody Meadows
  • WR #80 L.J. Booker
  • WR #86 Joseph Hobbs
  • TE #88 Zeke Wimbush
  • DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk

QUESTIONABLE

  • TE #87 Harrison Saint Germain

PROBABLE

  • N/A

(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

